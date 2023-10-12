Venera (James Shaffer of Korn and Chris Hunt) Debut 'Ochre' (ft. HEALTH) Video

(Speakeasy) As a final preview from Venera's self-titled debut album, which arrives tomorrow via Ipecac Recordings, the duo have shared the song "Ochre" (featuring HEALTH) and its accompanying video.
"'Ochre' came early on in the recording process of the album," explains Chris Hunt. "For me, it recalls a beast stealthily moving through a dark space, or a strange ritual unfolding in moonlight."
Jake Duzsik from HEALTH adds: "It was refreshing to contribute to a track that is focused on creating atmosphere and feeling rather than simply capitulating to the endless regurgitation of standard verse/chorus structure. It is grounding to reconnect to the building blocks of music making that are elemental and emotional, and I wish I got to do it more often."
Venera previously released "Swarm," and showcased some of the special guests on the record including "Hologram" featuring Rizz from VOWWS, "Disintegration" featuring Deantoni Parks (The Mars Volta, John Cale) and now Jake Duzsik from HEALTH with today's preview of "Ochre." Additionally, Alain Johannes lends his voice to their track "Triangle."
