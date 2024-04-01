Rise To Fall Share New Single 'Fire Haze'

(OMG) Rise To Fall have released their brand new single "Fire Haze". The track was originally included as a bonus on the exclusive Japan edition of the group's latest album The Fifth Dimension (2023, Noble Demon) and is now available to listeners worldwide.
"'Fire Haze' has all the elements of Rise To Fall that will make you fall in love," the band comments. "It is a song with a very melodic instrumental intro, it has a memorable Rise To Fall chorus and passages that mix strength and feeling.
"The break and solo of the song are super melodic and energetic, without a doubt it's a song that you won't be able to get out of your head any time soon, that mix of harmonies takes it to a new level!"
