Rise To Fall Release 'Hierophant' Video

(All Noir) On June 9, 2023, Basque Country melodic death metallers Rise To Fall will release their new album "The Fifth Dimension" via Noble Demon. Today, the band releases the second single from the upcoming album, entitled "Hierophant". The track is accompanied by a brand new music video.

"Hierophant is a very Rise To Fall song, a fast, direct and very dynamic song, with rhythm changes, a lot of atmosphere and a memorable chorus. As always with a very melodic solo and a break full of synthesizers. HIEROPHANT has it all for Rise To Fall fans and for those who don't know us it's a very good way to know what Rise To Fall is all about."

Formed in 2006 in Bilbao in northern Spain, RISE TO FALL have established their well-deserved place within the metal scene over the past seventeen years. With a constant output and numerous live shows and festival appearances, RISE TO FALL have become known for delivering music of the highest level and their devastating live shows. With the release of four studio albums, the band has kept raising the bar, leading not only to numerous tours across Europe, but also headlining tours in Japan and China, as well as touring alongside Soilwork! So be prepared for the next chapter of RISE TO FALL, once again setting their very own benchmarks and spreading their music all over the globe!

