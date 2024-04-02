Big Special Stream New Song 'Black Dog / White Horse'

(Freeman Promotions) BIG SPECIAL are sharing 'BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE', the latest single from their forthcoming debut album 'POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES', out May 10th via SO Recordings. It's their first official single since they revealed "DUST OFF / START AGAIN", which remains on the BBC 6 Music playlist.
"BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE" showcases BIG SPECIAL at their most brooding and contemplative, walking a tightrope of deliberation as lead singer Joe Hicklin brings his stirring vocals to a song that charts the path from fear to salvation. Of the new song he says:
"'BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE' is about fear, it's about rumination, intrusive thoughts, and cycles of depression. It's about trying to figure out how to reach out when feelings of guilt and shame take hold. It's about recognising these things in others, noticing the lost and undervalued, and their increasing numbers.
"It comes from a thing I wrote years ago, about a burning snake traveling in the hot sun and a small wren flying high above it to block the heat and give it shade, taking the burden of the sun, because the little bird loves the snake and won't see it defeated, for whatever reason."
All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special
More Stars Added To New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special
Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked
Big Special Take On The Trauma Of Mornings With 'Desperate Breakfast'
Metallica and Linkin Park Win Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards- Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Summer Tour- Hate to Love: Nickelback Documentary Streaming Premiere Announced- more
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg
Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup
Goose Add More Headline Dates To 2024 Tour
AXS TV Preview New Music Mayhem Series
Big Head Todd and the Monsters Stream New Song 'Thunderbird'
Big Special Stream New Song 'Black Dog / White Horse'
Coney Hatch Announce Special Record Store Day Release
The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releases Red Letter Days Digitally