Big Special Stream New Song 'Black Dog / White Horse'

(Freeman Promotions) BIG SPECIAL are sharing 'BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE', the latest single from their forthcoming debut album 'POSTINDUSTRIAL HOMETOWN BLUES', out May 10th via SO Recordings. It's their first official single since they revealed "DUST OFF / START AGAIN", which remains on the BBC 6 Music playlist.

"BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE" showcases BIG SPECIAL at their most brooding and contemplative, walking a tightrope of deliberation as lead singer Joe Hicklin brings his stirring vocals to a song that charts the path from fear to salvation. Of the new song he says:

"'BLACK DOG / WHITE HORSE' is about fear, it's about rumination, intrusive thoughts, and cycles of depression. It's about trying to figure out how to reach out when feelings of guilt and shame take hold. It's about recognising these things in others, noticing the lost and undervalued, and their increasing numbers.

"It comes from a thing I wrote years ago, about a burning snake traveling in the hot sun and a small wren flying high above it to block the heat and give it shade, taking the burden of the sun, because the little bird loves the snake and won't see it defeated, for whatever reason."

Related Stories

All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

More Stars Added To New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

Big Special Take On The Trauma Of Mornings With 'Desperate Breakfast'

News > Big Special