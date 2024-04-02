Singled Out: Dream Machine's What Do You Believe

Psychedelic husband and wife duo Dream Machine (Matthew and Doris Melton) just released their new single and video "What Do You Believe", and to celebrate they tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:
Doris said of the song: What do you believe is the actual truth about this life we're all living so casually? As you wake up from the hypnotic routine we all tend to slip into, what does it all really mean? Who and what are we? What do we believe to be the actual truths of this apparent reality?
Matthew said of the song and video: 'What Do You Believe' ponders the world beyond this life and peers into the world of cults, ancient cultures, religions, and otherworldly magic in a colorful collage created by Salvador Cresta who is an emerging artist from Argentina.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here
