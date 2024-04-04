Dokken's 'One Live Night' Comes To 180g Vinyl For The First Time

Dokken's One Live Night will be released for the first time on 180g vinyl through Deko Entertainment in June. The album features the original lineup in a special semi-acoustic performance and will be limited to only 250 copies of each variation.

Glass Onyon shared these details: Dokken, formed in Los Angeles in 1978, had several hit singles which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, such as "Alone Again", "In My Dreams", and "Burning Like a Flame", and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. The classic Dokken line-up consisted of founder Don Dokken on vocals, George Lynch on lead guitar, Mick Brown on drums and Jeff Pilson on bass.

One Live Night is the 1996 semi-acoustic live album of the then reunited Dokken who recorded the album before a live audience at The Strand, an intimate concert venue in Redondo Beach, California, on December 13, 1994, and prior to their 1995 tour. The album went virtually unheard at the time of its release, being overshadowed by the then fledgling grunge and alternative rock movement.

Now it is available through Deko Entertainment for the first time on 180g vinyl as a double album with a beautiful gatefold. Completely remastered, repackaged, and limited to only 250 copies of each variation. This intimate performance includes versions of "Tooth and Nail", "Into the Fire" and "Alone Again", as well as covers of the Beatles' "Nowhere Man" and Emerson, Lake & Palmer's "From the Beginning". This is a must have for any Dokken fan! Pre-order here.

