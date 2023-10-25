.

Dokken Go 'Over The Mountain' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-25-2023

Dokken have shared a music video for their brand new single 'Over The Mountain', which comes from their 13th studio album, "Heaven Comes Down," that is out this week via Silver Lining Music.

"'Over The Mountain' is a metaphoric song lyrically about people searching for better times and better days" explains Don Dokken. "It seems everybody is always looking for their Shangri-La."

"My studio in the Sangre de Cristo mountains has wrap-around windows staring at three mountains ranges and the city lights of Santa Fe below," continues Don. "Your environment affects what you write. I'm not staring at a black soundproof wall, I'm looking out ten windows where I can see Sandia, Ortiz and Jemez mountains, looking at the sunset every day, purple, yellow and pink, and it affects you... very inspiring."

