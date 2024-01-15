Classic Dokken Offshoot The End Machine Announce New Singer and Album

The End Machine, the supergroup project featuring Dokken albums Jeff, Pilson, George Lynch, and Mick Brown, have announced their new vocalist and shared a video for the first single from their forthcoming album, 'The Quantum Phase'.
Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Singer Robert Mason has officially parted ways with the group, paving the way for Girish Pradhan, the rising superstar vocalist known for his work under the moniker Girish And The Chronicles and, more recently, with Joel Hoekstra's 13.
The addition of Girish Pradhan to the band is a testament to the keen discernment of Serafino Perugino, president, and founder of Frontiers Records. Perugino, who serves as the executive producer for THE END MACHINE, recognized the incredible talent and potential in Pradhan and brought him to the attention of the band.
To herald this fantastic change and new album, THE END MACHINE shares their first single off of 'The Quantum Phase,' entitled "Silent Winter." The track is accompanied by a new music video.
Jeff Pilson comments on the new track: "'Silent Winter' is a song about the bleak prospects for humanity if we keep on our current trajectory. 'Quantum Phase' - the album - deals with what we must do to change course."
