Four Year Strong Tackle Overthinking With 'daddy of mine'

Four Year Strong have revealed a music video for their latest single, "daddy of mine" as they prepare to hits the road with A Day To Remember and The Story So Far on The Least Anticipated Album Tour.

Vocalist and guitarist Dan O'Connor had this to say about the song, "Daddy of Mine is about writers block. We had it really bad when we started writing again, and we decided to combat it by writing something heavier and faster than we ever have. Overthinking was hurting us, so we just got out of our own way and stopped dwelling on our own expectations of ourselves."

The summer tour dates are set to kick off on June 6th in Waite, MN at The Ledge Amphitheater. Select dates will also feature special guests Militarie Gun, Pain of Truth, and Scowl. See the dates and watch the video below:

6/6 - Waite, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

6/8 - Maryland Heights, OH @ St. Louis Music Park

6/9 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Ampthieater

6/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/12 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

6/14 - Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage

6/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica

6/16 - Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

6/18 - Mississauga, ON @ The Theater at Great Canadian Resort

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

6/23 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

6/25 - Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

6/26 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/28 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

6/29 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre

6/30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion

7/2 - Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

7/3 - Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater

7/5 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/6 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

7/7 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

7/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

7/10 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

7/12 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

7/14 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU

7/15 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ KIA Forum

7/19 - Fresno, CA @ Sellant Arena

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

7/24 - La Vista, NE (Omaha) @ The Astro Amphitheater

7/25 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

7/28 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

Upcoming Festival Dates:

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

