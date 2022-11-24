Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents Join HeartSupport Fest Lineup

Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents have been added to the lineup of the very first HeartSupport Fest that will be taking place on February 18 and 19 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, FL.

The special event will be headlined by Rise Against and Parkway Drive and was created by August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs to benefit his non-profit organization, the HeartSupport Foundation.

Fans will be also be treated to performances from The Ghost Inside, Dance Gavin Dance, Spirit Box, August Burns Red, Silverstein, Memphis May Fire, The Devil Wears Prada, Hawthorne Heights, Comeback Kid, The Word Alive, Bleed From Within, Harms Way, '68, He Is Legend, Bloodlines, Prison, and more to be announced.

Luhrs had this to say, "Our mission with HeartSupport Fest is not to recreate the festival experience, but to bring the self-care and self-love conversation to the forefront of the festival community by creating a space that promotes active dialogue around challenges that we all face, as musicians, fans, and everything in between.

"I'm beyond excited to announce we will be hosting a music festival to benefit HeartSupport and the community! Having the opportunity to host a mission-based music festival with some of my favorite fellow musicians is an absolute dream come true.

"Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority."

