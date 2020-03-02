Four Year Strong Release 'Get Out Of My Head' Video

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Four Year Strong have released a music video for their track "Get Out Of My Head." The song comes from the band's brand new album "Brain Pain."

Alan Day and Dan O'Connor had the following to say about the new track, "'Get Out Of My Head' is a song about a voice of self doubt that tries to keep you from moving forward or getting anything done.

"It's about struggling to turn that voice off. You try and pretend its not there, but it's so loud that it eats away at any ability you have to be who you want to be. It consumes you entirely.

"It's about doing everything in your power to shut that voice up and overcome. You know the feeling. " Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Four Year Strong Release 'Learn To Love The Lie' Video

More Four Year Strong News



