Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album

Hall & Oates icon John Oates has shared his brand new song "Reunion", which is the title track to his forthcoming new solo album that will be hitting stores on May 17th.
Oates had this to say about the track,, "The idea for writing a song about a 'Reunion' came to me when I began to think about the true definition of the word. It came together when my 100-year-old father told me that he was making ready to be together with my mother, who had passed away some time ago.
"I wanted to write about the idea of reconnecting with the most essential part of our soul and our spirit. I brought the idea to a co-writing session with a newfound friend, A.J. Croce, a man with songwriting in his DNA and who is both an amazing piano player and someone who I sensed would relate to this idea.
"The song flowed out in a few hours. Then I took it home and translated it into a style that I could perform on guitar. We recorded it in Nashville with some of my best friends and were able to capture the truth as I envisioned it to be. I hope it means as much to you as it does to me, and if that is so, then this is my personal definition of a 'hit'".
