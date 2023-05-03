Daryl Hall Says 'You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail' In Their Early Days

Still from the interview

(AXS TV) Some bands break through immediately with a hit single or record. Daryl Hall and John Oates didn't. And the duo was all the better for it. When asked by Dan Rather about when he and his music partner John Oates had their big breakthrough, Daryl Hall reflected on how it was with the album "Abandoned Luncheonette," but years after the record's initial release.

"It sort of had a funny, slow burn success. It didn't have any big singles when the album was actually released, even though 'She's Gone' was on 'Abandoned Luncheonette,' and people talk about that album still as being what they consider as one of our best albums," Hall said.

"It took a couple after that album was released to re-release 'She's Gone' and have that song be a hit song. You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail in those days. It was a good time to be creative because you could do really what you felt and you didn't have that pressure of, 'Oh man, no singles on that, okay drop 'em, next, bring the next band on.' It was a little more loose."

You can watch Hall's full conversation with Dan Rather on The Big Interview, available now on the AXS TV website here, mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

