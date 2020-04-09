Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon

Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan, Rosanne Cash, John Oates and Keb Mo are among the artists who will be taking part in the People Supporting Artists Telethon.

The special online event will be taking place on Saturday, April 11th at 7pm EST and will feature Nashville-based musicians, creatives, and music industry professionals.

Other artists who will be taking part include Los Lobos (David Hidalgo & Louie Pérez), Shovels & Rope, Soccer Mommy, Jonathan Wilson, Hayes Carll, The Lone Below (Zach Williams), Aaron Lee Tasjan, Jay Buchanan (Rival Sons), Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Langhorne Slim, Nicole Atkins, Ron Pope, Kelsey Waldon, Andrew Combs, Jamie Kent, Michaela Anne, Brian Wright & Sally Jaye, Blackfoot Gypsies and more.

The event is being organized by newly formed non-profit People Supporting Artists (PSA) who state that their "long term goal is to eventually provide recording and tour support grants, as well as entrepreneurial education to help elevate the careers of independent, full time artists."

In the short term, they state that "in times of crisis such as right now, PSA will create events like this telethon to rally funds behind other nonprofits best positioned to help. In this case, that's the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund."

They will be donating 100% of the profits from this event to that fund. The telethon can be streamed here.





