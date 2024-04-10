Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Expand Slightly Dirty Summer Tour

(The Syndicate) Last month, Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads announced their 2024 Slightly Dirty Summer Tour across the U.S., and today they are announcing four additional shows: two in Texas, Austin on August 29 and Irving on August 30, another in Ridgedale, MO on August 31, and the tour closer, taking place September 1 in Oklahoma City, OK at The Zoo Amphitheatre. Support for these shows will be provided by special guests HIRIE + The Expendables.

The run of shows kicks off on Thursday, July 11 in Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion, with stops in Bridgeport, CT, Virginia Beach, VA, West Palm Beach, FL, San Diego, CA, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 1 in Oklahoma City.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty says "Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It's been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started. Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!"

Thu Jul 11 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion #*+

Fri Jul 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center #*+

Sat Jul 13 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater #*+

Sun Jul 14 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #*+

Thu Jul 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #*+

Fri Jul 19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live # *+

Sat Jul 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #+

Sun Jul 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #+

Thu Jul 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #*+

Fri Jul 26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #*+

Sat Jul 27 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion #*+

Sun Jul 28 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium #*+

Thu Aug 01 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place #*+

Fri Aug 02 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #*+

Sat Aug 03 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound #*+

Sun Aug 04 - Gautier, MS - The Sound #*+

Thu Aug 08 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater *&

Fri Aug 09 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *&

Sat Aug 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *&

Thu Aug 15 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #*+

Fri Aug 16 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #*+

Sat Aug 17 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 18 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #*+

Thu Aug 22 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn #*+

Fri Aug 23 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #+

Sat Aug 24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #*+

New Dates:

Thu Aug 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater #^

Fri Aug 30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #^

Sat Aug 31 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena #^

Sun Sep 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre #^

Sat Oct 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Reggae Rise Up

# With Dirty Heads

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

& With Fortunate Youth

^ With Hirie + The Expendables

