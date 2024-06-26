Slightly Stoopid Lead Outermost Roots & Blues Festival Lineup

(Americana Vibes) Outermost Roots & Blues Festival will return to Nauset Beach on October 12-13. Curated and produced by legendary and innovative blues artist G. Love (Garrett Dutton), Regime Music Group, and Hog Island Beer Company, the festival has expanded to two full days of music, art, and local craft beer. The lineup includes headliners Slightly Stoopid, G. Love & Special Sauce hot off the heels of their 30th Anniversary Tour, a very special "Surprise Set with Friends," GRAMMY-Award-Winning artist Judith Hill, recent American Idol winner Iam Tongi, New York based festival favorites TAUK, Hawaii-based multi-instrumentalist Ron Artis II with more artists to be announced.

Originally from Philadelphia, Dutton now calls Orleans, Massachusetts home and has been dedicated to planting roots in the Cape Cod community. After a triumphant return post-COVID in 2023, Outermost Roots & Blues Festival has expanded from a one day event to two days at 5,000 capacity in 2024.

On the success of the festival and cultivating the event in his community Dutton says, "Bringing Outermost Roots & Blues Festival to Orleans, MA is a life long dream fulfilled and we owe it all to you! Our goal has always been to bring world-class music, culture and economic development to our Cape Cod community. This year, with my partners Regime Music Group and Hog Island Brewing, we will bring our biggest and best musical lineup up yet. One of the greatest parts of my career has been to collaborate with both established and emerging artists and I've got a lot of friends who want to come play for y'all! We will see you this October 12th and 13th by Nauset Beach for year number four. Thank you!"

A portion of proceeds from the festival will support The Friends of Nauset Beach, a 501(c) organization established in 2018 with the goal of preserving the environmental integrity of the shore and ensuring public access and awareness for future generations.

Tickets for Outermost Roots & Blues Festival will go on sale on Friday, June 28th at 10am ET and can be purchased at www.outermostfestival.com.

