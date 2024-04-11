High on Fire Unleash 'Cometh The Storm' Video

High on Fire have released a new music video for their song "Cometh The Storm", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on April 29th.

Action! Shared: The GRAMMY Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded 'Cometh the Storm' at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou. The 11-song effort -- the band's ninth studio album -- marks the release of the first new High on Fire music since 2018's 'Electric Messiah' and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils), alongside bassist Jeff Matz, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike. 'Cometh the Storm' boasts runic art and design by longtime High on Fire collaborator Arik Moonhawk Roper.

The music video was directed by Phil Mucci for Diabolik Films. "Cometh the Storm" was built from a riff I started playing on bass at practice," explains bassist/guitarist Jeff Matz. "I was noodling around with this melancholic harmonic minor line, just hammering the notes with my left hand, when Matt yelled out "Are we recording this!?" The chorus riff was something Coady and I came up with when we were jamming in LA. Matt then came in and worked up some rough lyrics and came up with the vocal line. For the chorus, I used this fretless bass I'd acquired. The weight of the low frequencies this thing produced was insane-how it blended with the guitars and drums, it was like being hit with a sledgehammer. We knew right away that this was going to be an epically heavy track."

"This was the first time I got to work with the guys on set and we had a blast," offers Mucci. High on Fire lyrics can always be interpreted in a number of ways, so I started by trying to define "The Storm". A huge list of visual ideas got whittled down to the two essential characters at work, The Man and Gaia, representing duel ends of the spectrum - with a very destructive cross-over. I always try to keep things light and encourage everyone to come with ideas - like Coady's burning cymbal idea! No better way to end your High on Fire shoot than with exploding cymbals!"

High on Fire will kick off U.S. headlining tour dates in support of 'Cometh the Storm' on May 4 in Orlando, FL. The jaunt will feature support from Venezuelan post rock outfit, Zeta, and Massachusetts crossover crew High Command. The just-announced tour dates are as follows:

High on Fire 'Cometh the Storm' spring U.S. tour (w/ Zeta, High Command)

May 4 Orlando, FL Conduit

May 5 Columbia, SC The Senate

May 7 Greensboro, NC Hanger 1819

May 8 Richmond, VA The Broadberry

May 10 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 11 New Haven, CT Toad's Place

May 12 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall

May 13 Cambridge, MA The Middle East

May 15 Albany, NY Empire Live

May 16 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

May 17 Detroit, MI The Magic Stick

May 18 Chicago, IL 3 Floyd's Brewing (Dark Lord Day feat. High on Fire, Abbath, Fugitive, 1349, Spiritworld)

"High on Fire legion! We are stoked to take the stage in a city near you as we bring 'Cometh the Storm' to life," offers the group. "Looking forward to a triumphant run of shows and reuniting with friends. See you soon!"

