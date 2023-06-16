High on Fire Announces 25th Anniversary Celebration

Reissue promo

(ACTION! PR) Iconic U.S. rock band, High on Fire, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and announces plans to honor a quarter-century of creation with a special slate of rejoiceful revelry. The GRAMMY Award-winning group, featuring bassist Jeff Matz, guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike, and new drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Melvins, Murder City Devils) will bookend the jubilee with a reissue of its long-out-of-print debut, 'The Art of Self Defense', and the release of its as-yet-untitled new album, set to drop in early 2024. In between, fans can expect a slew of live performances spotlighting specific eras from the trailblazing band's historic career.

On August 4, MNRK Heavy will reissue High on Fire's debut album, 'The Art of Self Defense'. Originally released in 2000 on the late Frank Kozik's now defunct Man's Ruin Records, 'The Art of Self Defense' introduced the world to the towering trio and modded the template for what constituted modern-day heavy music. The celebratory reissue is completely remixed by original producer, Billy Anderson, remastered by Justin Weis, and boasts a new alternative cover, expanded gatefold artwork, and the band's self-titled demo as bonus tracks. 'The Art of Self Defense' deluxe reissue, which will be available on LP in a smorgasbord of colored vinyl variants, is available for pre-order at this location.

In additional news, High on Fire has completed work on its new, untitled ninth studio album and successor to 2018's 'Electric Messiah', which netted the group its first GRAMMY for Best Metal Performance. Recorded in Salem, Massachusetts with longtime producer Kurt Ballou, the album is the first to feature drummer Willis, who joined High on Fire in 2021. Additional details will be announced as available.

"High on Fire wishes to thank everyone that has supported our efforts over the last 25 years, including the labels, road crews, friends, and families, but most importantly the FANS," says the band collectively. "We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone and sharing new music soon."

Related Stories

Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'

Mastodon Brent Hinds Guests On High on Fire's Matt Pike's New Video

Singled Out: Empty's Temporary High

More High On Fire News