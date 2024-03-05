Watch High on Fire 'Burning Down'

(Action PR) High on Fire releases a video for "Burning Down", captured live and on location at GodCity by Jason Zucco during the recording of "Cometh the Storm". Portions of the video footage feature direct takes of the record's recording sessions, including the fervent vocals of Matt Pike.
The song is the lead track to the band's forthcoming album, "Cometh The Storm", which is set to eb released on April 19th and was at recorded at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou.
"Burning Down" kicks off with a classic Pike riff," says Jeff Matz. "I think this song harkens back to the early High On Fire sound, but infused with fresh, new elements. It has a killer groove that you can really sink into. The body of the song took shape in our PNW rehearsal space, and we came up with the bridge/solo section and finalized the arrangement while we were at GodCity. Kurt Ballou's input as a producer was also hugely helpful. His keen ears and fresh perspective were invaluable in making this album."
High on Fire Announce New Album With 'Burning Down' Video
