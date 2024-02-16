High on Fire Announce New Album With 'Burning Down' Video

High on Fire have released a Lars Kristoffer Hormander directed music video for their new single "Burning Down". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Cometh The Storm", which will arrive on April 19th.

"Burning Down" kicks off with a classic Pike riff," says Jeff Matz. "I think this song harkens back to the early High On Fire sound, but infused with fresh, new elements. It has a killer groove that you can really sink into. The body of the song took shape in our PNW rehearsal space, and we came up with the bridge/solo section and finalized the arrangement while we were at GodCity. Kurt Ballou's input as a producer was also hugely helpful. His keen ears and fresh perspective were invaluable in making this album."

Action PR sent over these details: The 11-song effort -- the band's ninth studio album -- marks the release of the first new High on Fire music since 2018's 'Electric Messiah' and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Murder City Devils), alongside bassist Jeff Matz, and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

"I think this band's always had a really good drive," states Matt Pike. "It's a different entity. It's its own thing. Which, I think, makes all of us very proud to be a part of it. It's not an average band."

"Being a fan of each other's bands for a long time, it feels like all bets are off and anything goes which is a liberating feeling," shares Willis. "That feeling of making something out of all of these imperfect parts and it becomes this magical, weird, new idea that none of us ever anticipated. Against all odds. That's the joy of it."

"It's interesting, whenever there's a lineup change in a band," offers producer Kurt Ballou. "It can take a little while to rebuild. But it's also an opportunity to reinvigorate the band and I think that's what's happened here."

