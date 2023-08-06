High on Fire Expand 'The Art of Self Defense' For 25th Anniversary

Album promo

(Action! PR) High on Fire, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and today releases a deluxe reissue of its long-out-of-print debut, 'The Art of Self Defense'. The GRAMMY Award-winning group, featuring bassist Jeff Matz, guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike, and new drummer Coady Willis (Big Business, Melvins, Murder City Devils) has also completed work on its new, untitled ninth studio album and successor to 2018's 'Electric Messiah'. Recorded in Salem, Massachusetts with longtime producer Kurt Ballou, the new album is the first to feature drummer Willis, who joined High on Fire in 2021.

Originally released in 2000 on the late Frank Kozik's now defunct Man's Ruin Records, 'The Art of Self Defense' introduced the world to the towering trio and modded the template for what constituted modern-day heavy music. The celebratory reissue is completely remixed by original producer, Billy Anderson, remastered by Justin Weis, and boasts a new alternative cover, expanded gatefold artwork, and the band's self-titled demo as bonus tracks. 'The Art of Self Defense' deluxe reissue, which is available on LP in a smorgasbord of colored vinyl variants, is available for purchase.

"High on Fire wishes to thank everyone that has supported our efforts over the last 25 years, including the labels, road crews, friends, and families, but most importantly the FANS," says the band collectively. "We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone and sharing new music soon."

A second studio teaser advancing High on Fire's upcoming new album is also released today. The new clip, produced by Jason Zucco, features Jeff Matz discussing his affinity for non-Western music and how that influences his riff-writing and creation in High on Fire.

