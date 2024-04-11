Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast

(Big Picture Media) SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, have shared the tenth episode of their podcast Time to Relax with The Offspring. The season finale features close friend Warren Fitzgerald of The Vandals.
In this episode, Fitzgerald stops by the studio to geek out about the similarities between stupid & genius, different types of essences, his artwork and how weird it is to be a human being. Noodles and Dexter learn the ins & outs of the popsicle diet, cooking pants and talk wild experiences in South America and Iraq. Blackball remembers the time he fought another man butt naked in the army reserves.
Watch the new episode of Time to Relax with The Offspring on the band's YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, and Audible.
Time to Relax with The Offspring features Dexter and Noodles alongside Jason "Blackball" McLean (from "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. The debut episode of the podcast featured special guest, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise. The following episodes have featured Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Jack Grisham of T.S.O.L., Rob Trujillo of Metallica, Jason "Blackball" McLean, The Offspring original drummer, James Lilja and Adrian Young of No Doubt and DREAMCAR as special guests. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's Time to Relax with The Offspring.
