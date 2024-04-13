alltheprettythings Share New Single Ahead of Alesana, Limbs And Vampires Everywhere Tour

(FTW) alltheprettythings are set to join friends Alesana as special guests, alongside Limbs, Vampires Everywhere and openers, Half-Heard voices, on their highly anticipated Trilogy Tour - Part III: Confessions.

Comprised of seasoned musicians from various renowned bands, alltheprettythings promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience that defies expectations on their first-ever tour together. This exciting announcement comes upon the release of the band's brand new single, "Carousel."

Led by vocalist Logan Tabor, alltheprettythings draws inspiration from a diverse range of sources, infusing their anthemic tracks with a complexity that sets them apart. "Writing and recording these songs has been such an amazing journey, and I'm incredibly excited to share these in a live environment," explains the band's guitarist and Producer of the album, Worth Weaver. "We intend to bring the same intense energy to the stage that we captured in the studio, and I foresee the audience sharing in the same emotions and intentions that we feel in the best way possible. "

Joining Tabor and Weaver (known for his touring guitar work with He Is Legend and Thousand Foot Krutch) is guitarist Tristan Matthew (previously touring bassist for Chiodos), bassist Will Sowers (original bassist from Emarosa) and the hardest working man in show business, drummer for both alltheprettythings and Alesana, Jeremy Bryan.

Jeremy shows his unwavering support to his bandmates in alltheprettythings, by doing double duty on this tour. "Despite all of the moving parts that go into planning a tour... my main thought is how thankful we are to Jeremy's hands for their upcoming nightly sacrifice. Poor things. That said, he did this to himself and as the great Brian 'Pookie' Yale from Matchbox 20 once said, 'There's no crying in rock n' roll... There's just no crying in rock n' roll,' jokes Tristan.

Their new single, "Carousel," is smooth, melodic and sweet. It is the band's 7th single from their forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled album.

