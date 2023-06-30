Underoath Stream New Song 'Lifeline (Drowning)'

(The Syndicate) Underoath have shared their newest stand-alone single, "Lifeline (Drowning)". The band most recently released the acoustic version of their single "Let Go". Both songs will be included in their forthcoming full-length album, set for release in early 2024, and showcases the band's new direction with unmatched creativity and innovative storytelling.



Speaking on the new single, Underoath said ""Lifeline (Drowning)" is a cry for help... I feel like we've all been there, be it as simple as miscommunication or a full on toxic relationship - that very feeling that you cannot tread water like this any longer or you may end up drowning. We wanted to create a song centered around the melody that could still hold the energy of a full blown heavy song."



Underoath recently announced their summer tour dates, beginning on July 5 at Peterson's Event Center in Pittsburgh. The trek includes co-headlining dates with The Ghost Inside, with support from We Came As Romans and Better Lovers, additional shows supporting Falling In Reverse and Ice Nine Kills, and appearances at the Inkcarceration, Ohio Is For Lovers and Tennessee Is For Lovers festivals.



"This tour has been a long time in the making and I couldn't be more pumped," said Underoath. "The fact that we've never toured with any of these bands before is wild but the fact that we're all on one tour is making me count down the day till it starts. Insane summer ahead!"



Tour Dates:

07/05/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center +

07/06/23 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAshville.com Arena +

07/08/23 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Powerhouse +

07/09/23 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center +

07/11/23 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

07/12/23 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre +

07/15/23 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/16/23 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

07/17/23 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

07/19/23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena #

07/21/23 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

07/22/23 - Syracuse, NY @ Sharkey's Summer Stage

07/23/23 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach #

07/25/23 - Montreal, QB @ L'Olympia #

07/27/23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/28/23 - Coney Island, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater #

07/29/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

07/30/23 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors #

08/01/23 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

08/03/23 - Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

08/04/23 - Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheater

08/05/23 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

08/06/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/08/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

08/10/23 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

08/11/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port #

08/12/23 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/14/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *#

08/15/23 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre #*

08/18/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #*

08/19/23 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Festival Grounds #*

09/09/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio Is For Lovers

09/10/22 - Pelham, TN @ Tennessee Is For Lovers



# = co-headlining w/ The Ghost Inside

* = no Better Lovers

+ = supporting Falling In Reverse and Ice Nine Kills

Related Stories

Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour

Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith

Underoath Dismiss Guitarist James Smith After 20 Years With Band

Underoath Let Go With New Song As They Launch Spring Tour

News > Underoath