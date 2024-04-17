Singled Out: Telling Secrets' (They Say) Bliss is Oblivion

California / UK artist Telling Secrets just scored BBC Radio 1 Introducing Rock's 'Track of the Week' with their new single "(They Say) Bliss is Oblivion" and to celebrate we asked band leader Vik Kovacs to tell us about the 'anti-political' anthem. Here is the story:

I wrote this song out of frustration and anger towards some things I've experienced. It can apply to the sovereign and the current social climate too.

The basic idea is 'oblivion is bliss', when you become aware of things, you become unhappy and frustrated. I think that's reflected in life everywhere these days. I also think priorities aren't quite where they should be today. Having said that, living in the dark isn't the answer either as you cannot experience happiness that way either.

I invite listeners to find the lyrics and read along as they listen. I think many things will resonate with a lot of people. Everything revolves around money, control and the limitation of information.

The recording process was quite smooth and fast for this. Even though I write and record each part myself, there was a lot of collaboration. The drums were programmed by Zack Baker of Rain City Drive, vocals were engineered by Justin Bender, Martin Merenyi took care of some additional production, mix and master, and I recorded the guitar parts, vocals, edited the vocal and wrote the track. Martin and I exchanged mix notes for this song and the rest of the album exclusively via email, so I am very happy that we got it to work!

The music video was shot by Clearwater Media and features Lewis Wheeler who also plays with House of Hatchets in the U.K. and Ryan Frankish from The Casinos. We've been playing in the U.K. frequently and we will be playing at Hard Rock Hell XVII in November 2024 supporting Wednesday 13.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about their upcoming debut album here

