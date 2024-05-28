Singled Out: Telling Secrets' Closer

Genre-bending rockers Telling Secrets are gearing up to release their debut LP "Telling Secrets I" on June 14th and to celebrate we asked Vik Kovacs to tell us about the new single "Closer". Here is the story:

"Closer" is the final track on my upcoming album "Telling Secrets I" which comes out June 14. I don't usually think about the deeper meaning of my songs when writing, but this time I decided that I wanted to release some of my darker thoughts. As life happens around us, sometimes we feel like we are in a place we shouldn't be, or we haven't reached a certain level of success when others around us have. Feelings like jealousy, frustration and anger can materialize.. I wanted to essentially say that none of it matters, we are all one step closer to dying by the second.

Today's age is very confusing. It is all about being inclusive, kind and accepting. But what no one seems to mention in the same sentence is that it is also about competition, comparison and status. I don't have a problem with either, in fact, I welcome the latter as I'd like to be on top, but it's difficult sometimes when things aren't quite right mentally and the dissatisfaction, unmotivated and anxious feelings become overwhelming. I wrote this song to break out of that - I admit sometimes I feel extremely anxious or stressed or furious, but it can be dealt with or in the worst case, it can be managed. There is help.

This song goes out to anyone struggling with a heavier load than they can bare - It will be okay because it has to be, there is always an answer. I am so glad this will be on BBC Radio 1 Introducing Rock with Alyx Holcombe, because I think its message is important.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Telling Secrets' (They Say) Bliss is Oblivion

News > Telling Secrets