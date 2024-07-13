Singled Out: Telling Secrets' Case Closed

Telling Secrets recently release their new noir video for their single "Case Closed" from their debut album "Telling Secrets I", and to celebrate we asked frontman Vik Kovacs to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Case Closed" was the last song I wrote on the album and I specifically wrote it with the visuals in mind. I am a huge fan of both Humphrey Bogart and Batman, who is a detective(!). I wanted to create a police detective / gangster story based in the 1940s for the music video, especially as The Bat-Man First Knight comic book series came out earlier this year which is set in 1939 and made for some great inspiration.

This video is completely self produced. I constructed a small team of friends to help shoot the video, but I directed it and edited it myself. Most of the videography was carried out by my good friend, Way Home. I'd recently been playing around with videography, trying to create 3D greenscreen videos in my living room and going to shoot on location seemed to be the next logical challenge.

I'm pleased with how it came out, I think Scott who plays guitar in the band made for a very convincing villain and I'm happy we could include some really cool influences in the video.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

