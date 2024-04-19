Collateral 'On The Long Road' With New Video

(Noble) British four-piece rock band Collateral are pleased to release "On The Long Road" - the second single taken from their highly anticipated sophomore album Should've Known Better. The single, accompanied with a official music video, is released Friday 19th April.

On May 24th, the album will be released by Big Shot Records on red vinyl, picture disc, CD and digital with worldwide distribution by Cargo Records Direct. The album is available to pre-order from www.collateralofficial.com and Cargo Records Direct.

The new single "On The Long Road" and the forthcoming album Should've Known Better are produced by Dan Weller (Those Damn Crows, Elles Bailey, Enter Shikari, Monster Truck, Kris Barras).

"I've never been in a position to write about such a personal painful subject," says Collateral's frontman Angelo Tristan about the new single. "During the pandemic, my partner's mum passed away with no real warning. It was a real dark time, and there was no way of escaping it, so I did the only thing I know how, and that was to try and get those feelings out. It's about tragedy, but I'm starting to see an underlying hope within the song. After all, it's a story that sooner or later, we all take part in."

Since the band released their eponymous debut album (Top 5 UK Rock Album Chart) at the start of 2020 Collateral have spent no time standing still. Covid came only weeks after the debut album was released and forced the band to cancel their highly successful tour with Phil X (Bon Jovi) halfway through. This made the band hungry to keep the momentum. With innovative ways to produce top quality live streams, the band became special guests supporting the likes of Skid Row, H.E.A.T and Reckless Love.

Collateral, the Kent-based rock and roll band are comprised of Angelo Tristan (lead vocals, guitar), Louis Malagodi (guitar), Jack Bentley-Smith (bass) and Ben Atkinson (drums).

