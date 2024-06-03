Collateral Score Top 5 Debut With 'Should've Known Better'

(Noble) British four-piece rock band Collateral are pleased to announce that their sophomore album Should've Known Better is riding high in the Official UK Charts with five chart positions including - #2 Rock & Metal Albums #29 Vinyl Albums #24 Physical Albums #25 Album Sales #10 Independent Albums #4 Independent Album Breakers.
The album features "Just One Of Those Days," which just won Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week. Frontman Angelo Tristan said of the song, "I'd love nothing more than to be on an open road, top down, sun on skin and the wind in my hair whilst blaring this out. It was always intended to be the soundtrack of any route 66 trip.
"What I really hope is for people to find happiness in this, I'm just trying to make what may seem like a bad day, turning out to be a good one. It's perfect if you're having Just One Of Those Days."
Since the band released their eponymous debut album (Top 5 UK Rock Album Chart) at the start of 2020 Collateral have spent no time standing still. COVID came only weeks after the debut album was released and forced the band to cancel their highly successful tour with Phil X (Bon Jovi) halfway through. This made the band hungry to keep the momentum. With innovative ways to produce top quality live streams, the band became special guests supporting the likes of Skid Row, H.E.A.T and Reckless Love.
Collateral 'On The Long Road' With New Video
Collateral Deliver 'Glass Sky' Video
Collateral Recruit Tyketto's Danny Vaughn For 'Midnight Queen'
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows- Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival- more
Sammy Hagar To Unplug For Stage RED Theater Opening- AC/DC Rocks Highway To Hell Classic In Pro-Shot Video From Spain- more
Kenny Chesney Sets New Record- Carrie Underwood Celebrates 50th Performance Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency- more
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Sammy Hagar Opens Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Austria Wants to Know 'What's Your Sign?'
On The Record: The Hu, On Thorns I Lay and Psygnosis
Quick Flicks: Foghat - Slow Ride - Live in Concert
Twenty One Pilots Earn The Biggest Week For Any Rock Album In 2024
Fan Can Win Chance To Duet With Disturbed At Louder Than Life Festival
Collateral Score Top 5 Debut With 'Should've Known Better'
Sunday Morning Deliver 'Broken Glass' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Final North American The End Is Nero Tour Dates
My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows
The Sex Pistols Reuniting Sans Johnny Rotten For Special Shows
Stevie Ray Vaughan's In Step 35th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio