Collateral Score Top 5 Debut With 'Should've Known Better'

(Noble) British four-piece rock band Collateral are pleased to announce that their sophomore album Should've Known Better is riding high in the Official UK Charts with five chart positions including - #2 Rock & Metal Albums #29 Vinyl Albums #24 Physical Albums #25 Album Sales #10 Independent Albums #4 Independent Album Breakers.

The album features "Just One Of Those Days," which just won Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week. Frontman Angelo Tristan said of the song, "I'd love nothing more than to be on an open road, top down, sun on skin and the wind in my hair whilst blaring this out. It was always intended to be the soundtrack of any route 66 trip.

"What I really hope is for people to find happiness in this, I'm just trying to make what may seem like a bad day, turning out to be a good one. It's perfect if you're having Just One Of Those Days."

Since the band released their eponymous debut album (Top 5 UK Rock Album Chart) at the start of 2020 Collateral have spent no time standing still. COVID came only weeks after the debut album was released and forced the band to cancel their highly successful tour with Phil X (Bon Jovi) halfway through. This made the band hungry to keep the momentum. With innovative ways to produce top quality live streams, the band became special guests supporting the likes of Skid Row, H.E.A.T and Reckless Love.

Related Stories

Collateral 'On The Long Road' With New Video

Collateral Deliver 'Glass Sky' Video

Collateral Recruit Tyketto's Danny Vaughn For 'Midnight Queen'

News > Collateral