Richie Sambora Opens Up About Why He Left Bon Jovi

Richie Sambora sat for a candid interview with People magazine and explained that he left Bon Jovi in 2013 to focus on his family and he has no regrets about walking away from the group.
"Family had to come first, and that's what happened," the publication quoted Sambora, explain that he left the group because his daughter, Ava, needed him around.
"It wasn't a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it. I had a lot of conscious work to do around [my personal life]", he said in a video interview.
In the new edition of the magazine, Richie said, "We've been through a lot of things together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family. You know, I ain't no angel. But I realized, Ava needed me to be around at that point in time. Family had to come first, and that's what happened." Watch the video interview below:
