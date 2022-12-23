Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour

Unearth have announced that they will be launching their Hell On Earth Tour of Europe next April that will feature support from Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife.
They will be kicking off the tour on April 1st in Dortmund, DE at the Junkyard and will wrap up the trek on April 21st in Stockholm, SE at Slaktkyrkan.
Prior to the trek, the band just announced that they will be making their debut live performance in Taipei, Taiwan on January 30th for a show that will feature special guests Sable Hills and Phoenix Island.
04/01 Dortmund, DE - Junkyard
04/02 Antwerp, BE - Trix
04/05 Munchen, DE - Backstage
04/04 Freiburg, DE - Crash
04/05 Eindhoven, NL - Dynamo
04/06 Sheffield, UK - Corporation
04/07 Leeds, UK - The Warehouse
04/08 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
04/09 Lille, FR - The Black Lab
04/10 Paris, FR - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
04/11 Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann
04/12 Weinheim, DE - Cafe Central
04/13 Cottbus, DE - Gladhouse
04/14 Leer, DE - Zollhaus
04/15 Chemnitz, DE - AJZ Chemnitz
04/16 Ostrava, CZ - Barrak Music Club
04/17 Berlin, DE - SO36
04/18 Hamburg, DE - Bahnhof Pauli
04/19 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset
04/20 Gothenburg, SE - Musikens Hus
04/21 Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan
