Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour

Tour poster

Unearth have announced that they will be launching their Hell On Earth Tour of Europe next April that will feature support from Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife.

They will be kicking off the tour on April 1st in Dortmund, DE at the Junkyard and will wrap up the trek on April 21st in Stockholm, SE at Slaktkyrkan.

Prior to the trek, the band just announced that they will be making their debut live performance in Taipei, Taiwan on January 30th for a show that will feature special guests Sable Hills and Phoenix Island.

04/01 Dortmund, DE - Junkyard

04/02 Antwerp, BE - Trix

04/05 Munchen, DE - Backstage

04/04 Freiburg, DE - Crash

04/05 Eindhoven, NL - Dynamo

04/06 Sheffield, UK - Corporation

04/07 Leeds, UK - The Warehouse

04/08 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

04/09 Lille, FR - The Black Lab

04/10 Paris, FR - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

04/11 Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

04/12 Weinheim, DE - Cafe Central

04/13 Cottbus, DE - Gladhouse

04/14 Leer, DE - Zollhaus

04/15 Chemnitz, DE - AJZ Chemnitz

04/16 Ostrava, CZ - Barrak Music Club

04/17 Berlin, DE - SO36

04/18 Hamburg, DE - Bahnhof Pauli

04/19 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

04/20 Gothenburg, SE - Musikens Hus

04/21 Stockholm, SE - Slaktkyrkan

