45th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced

(DDPS) The Blues Foundation has announced the winners at the 45th Annual Blues Music Awards that took place May 9 in Memphis. Guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram was the night's biggest winner, taking home four awards, inclding "Album of the Year" for Live In London. Mike Zito, Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster and John Primer also garnered multiple awards.

The Blues Foundation is a world-renowned Memphis-based organization whose mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of this uniquely American art form. Founded in 1980, the Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 180 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide.

The BF's signature honors and events - the Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame Inductions, International Blues Challenge, and Keeping the Blues Alive Awards - make it the international hub of blues music. Its HART Fund provides the blues community with medical assistance for musicians in need, while Blues in the Schools programs and Generation Blues Scholarships expose new generations to blues music. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum, located in Downtown Memphis, adds the opportunity for blues lovers of all ages to interact with blues music and history. See the list of this year's winners and nominees below:

Acoustic Album

Wild Ox Moan, Catfish Keith

Raw Blues 1, Doug MacLeod (Winner)

Sticks & Strings, EG Kight

Ridin' the Blinds, Hudspeth & Taylor

Ghost Hymns, William Lee Ellis

Acoustic Artist

Catfish Keith

Doug MacLeod

Eric Bibb

Keb' Mo' (Winner)

Kevin Burt

Album of the Year

TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM, John Primer

Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)

SoulFunkn'BLUES, Blackburn Brothers

Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

Beth Hart

Bobby Rush (Winner)

Lil' Ed Williams

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Vanessa Collier

Band of the Year

Larkin Poe

Nick Moss Band (Winner)

Selwyn Birchwood Band

Southern Avenue

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Emerging Artist Album

When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Candice Ivory

The Right Man, D.K. Harrell (Winner)

Up Next, Mathias Lattin

Everybody's Buddy, Nic Clark

Tony Holiday, Mississippi Motel

Blues Rock Album

POWER, Anna Popovic

Writing On The Wall, Coco Montoya

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa

Blood Brothers, Mike Zito/ Albert Castiglia (Winner)

What Key Is Trouble In?, Nick Schnebelen

Blues Rock Artist

Ana Popovic

Joe Bonamassa

Kenny Wayne Shepard

Mike Zito (Winner)

Warren Haynes

Contemporary Blues Album

Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)

Ridin', Eric Bibb

Behind The Veil, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind

Healing Time, Ruthie Foster

Exorcist, Selwyn Birchwood

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Carolyn Wonderland

Danielle Nicole (Winner)

Janiva Magness

Teresa James

Vanessa Collier

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Chris Cain

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)

Marquise Knox

Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Selwyn Birchwood

Instrumentalist - Bass

Bob Stroger (Winner)

Larry Fulcher

Michael "Mudcat" Ward

Rodrigo Mantovani

Willie Weeks

Instrumentalist - Drums

Derrick D'Mar Martin

June Core

Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith (Winner)

Tom Hambridge

Tony Braunagel

Instrumentalist - Guitar

Christoffer "Kid" Andersen

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)

Derek Trucks

Laura Chavez

Sue Foley

Instrumentalist - Harmonica

Billy Branch

Bob Corritore

Dennis Gruenling

Jason Ricci (Winner)

Kim Wilson

Instrumentalist - Horn

Deanna Bogart

Jimmy Carpenter

Mark Kaz Kazanoff

Trombone Shorty

Vanessa Collier (Winner)

Instrumentalist - Pinetop Perkins Piano Player

Ben Levin

Dave Keyes

Jim Pugh

Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne (Winner)

Mitch Woods

Instrumentalist - Vocals

Billy Price

Diunna Greenleaf

John Nemeth

Ruthie Foster (Winner)

Shemekia Copeland

Song of the Year

"Bobby's Blues" performed by the Blackburn Brothers,

written by Brooke Blackburn

"Horns Below Her Halo" performed by Selwyn Birchwood,

written by Selwyn Birchwood

"Midnight Heat" performed by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram,

written by Tom Hambridge & Richard Fleming

"The Bait In the Snare" performed by Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling,

written by Nick Moss

"What Kind Of Fool" performed by Ruthie Foster,

written by Ruthie Foster, Hadden Sayers & Scottie Miller (Winner)

Soul Blues Album

Stuff I've Been Through, Alabama Mike

SoulFunkin' BLUES, Blackburn Brothers

All My Love For You, Bobby Rush (Winner)

Walking Heart Attack, Johnny Rawls

Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)

Soul Blues Female Artist

Annika Chambers (Winner)

Kat Riggins

Terri Odabi

Thornetta Davis

Trudy Lynn

Soul Blues Male Artist

Alabama Mike

Billy Price

John Nemeth (Winner)

Johnny Rawls

William Bell

Traditional Blues Album

TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM, John Primer (Winner)

Nothing But Time, Monster Mike Welch

Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling

Savoy, Taj Mahal

Oscar's Motel, The Cash Box Kings

Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist)

Diunna Greenleaf

Rhiannon Giddens

Shaun Murphy

Sue Foley (Winner)

Teeny Tucker

Traditional Blues Male Artist

Billy Branch

Cedric Burnside

John Primer (Winner)

Jontavious Willis

Nick Moss

