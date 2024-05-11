45th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced

(DDPS) The Blues Foundation has announced the winners at the 45th Annual Blues Music Awards that took place May 9 in Memphis. Guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram was the night's biggest winner, taking home four awards, inclding "Album of the Year" for Live In London. Mike Zito, Bobby Rush, Ruthie Foster and John Primer also garnered multiple awards.
The Blues Foundation is a world-renowned Memphis-based organization whose mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of this uniquely American art form. Founded in 1980, the Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 180 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide.
The BF's signature honors and events - the Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame Inductions, International Blues Challenge, and Keeping the Blues Alive Awards - make it the international hub of blues music. Its HART Fund provides the blues community with medical assistance for musicians in need, while Blues in the Schools programs and Generation Blues Scholarships expose new generations to blues music. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum, located in Downtown Memphis, adds the opportunity for blues lovers of all ages to interact with blues music and history. See the list of this year's winners and nominees below:
Acoustic Album
Wild Ox Moan, Catfish Keith
Raw Blues 1, Doug MacLeod (Winner)
Sticks & Strings, EG Kight
Ridin' the Blinds, Hudspeth & Taylor
Ghost Hymns, William Lee Ellis
Acoustic Artist
Catfish Keith
Doug MacLeod
Eric Bibb
Keb' Mo' (Winner)
Kevin Burt
Album of the Year
TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM, John Primer
Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)
SoulFunkn'BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
B.B. King Entertainer of the Year
Beth Hart
Bobby Rush (Winner)
Lil' Ed Williams
Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Vanessa Collier
Band of the Year
Larkin Poe
Nick Moss Band (Winner)
Selwyn Birchwood Band
Southern Avenue
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Emerging Artist Album
When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Candice Ivory
The Right Man, D.K. Harrell (Winner)
Up Next, Mathias Lattin
Everybody's Buddy, Nic Clark
Tony Holiday, Mississippi Motel
Blues Rock Album
POWER, Anna Popovic
Writing On The Wall, Coco Montoya
Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, Joe Bonamassa
Blood Brothers, Mike Zito/ Albert Castiglia (Winner)
What Key Is Trouble In?, Nick Schnebelen
Blues Rock Artist
Ana Popovic
Joe Bonamassa
Kenny Wayne Shepard
Mike Zito (Winner)
Warren Haynes
Contemporary Blues Album
Live In London, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)
Ridin', Eric Bibb
Behind The Veil, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Exorcist, Selwyn Birchwood
Contemporary Blues Female Artist
Carolyn Wonderland
Danielle Nicole (Winner)
Janiva Magness
Teresa James
Vanessa Collier
Contemporary Blues Male Artist
Chris Cain
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)
Marquise Knox
Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Selwyn Birchwood
Instrumentalist - Bass
Bob Stroger (Winner)
Larry Fulcher
Michael "Mudcat" Ward
Rodrigo Mantovani
Willie Weeks
Instrumentalist - Drums
Derrick D'Mar Martin
June Core
Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith (Winner)
Tom Hambridge
Tony Braunagel
Instrumentalist - Guitar
Christoffer "Kid" Andersen
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram (Winner)
Derek Trucks
Laura Chavez
Sue Foley
Instrumentalist - Harmonica
Billy Branch
Bob Corritore
Dennis Gruenling
Jason Ricci (Winner)
Kim Wilson
Instrumentalist - Horn
Deanna Bogart
Jimmy Carpenter
Mark Kaz Kazanoff
Trombone Shorty
Vanessa Collier (Winner)
Instrumentalist - Pinetop Perkins Piano Player
Ben Levin
Dave Keyes
Jim Pugh
Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne (Winner)
Mitch Woods
Instrumentalist - Vocals
Billy Price
Diunna Greenleaf
John Nemeth
Ruthie Foster (Winner)
Shemekia Copeland
Song of the Year
"Bobby's Blues" performed by the Blackburn Brothers,
written by Brooke Blackburn
"Horns Below Her Halo" performed by Selwyn Birchwood,
written by Selwyn Birchwood
"Midnight Heat" performed by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram,
written by Tom Hambridge & Richard Fleming
"The Bait In the Snare" performed by Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling,
written by Nick Moss
"What Kind Of Fool" performed by Ruthie Foster,
written by Ruthie Foster, Hadden Sayers & Scottie Miller (Winner)
Soul Blues Album
Stuff I've Been Through, Alabama Mike
SoulFunkin' BLUES, Blackburn Brothers
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush (Winner)
Walking Heart Attack, Johnny Rawls
Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp (Castro Coleman)
Soul Blues Female Artist
Annika Chambers (Winner)
Kat Riggins
Terri Odabi
Thornetta Davis
Trudy Lynn
Soul Blues Male Artist
Alabama Mike
Billy Price
John Nemeth (Winner)
Johnny Rawls
William Bell
Traditional Blues Album
TEARDROPS FOR MAGIC SLIM, John Primer (Winner)
Nothing But Time, Monster Mike Welch
Get Your Back Into It!, Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling
Savoy, Taj Mahal
Oscar's Motel, The Cash Box Kings
Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female Artist)
Diunna Greenleaf
Rhiannon Giddens
Shaun Murphy
Sue Foley (Winner)
Teeny Tucker
Traditional Blues Male Artist
Billy Branch
Cedric Burnside
John Primer (Winner)
Jontavious Willis
Nick Moss
Joanne Shaw Taylor Has 'Change Of Heart' With New Video
Big Head Todd And Ben Harper Lead Blues from the Top Music Festival Lineup
Sammy Kershaw Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic 'Oh Well (Part 1)'
Slash Adds Date To .E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more
Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers- Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'- more
Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'- Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion
Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows
Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'
Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives
Carmine Appice Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Cactus Album
Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini
Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance