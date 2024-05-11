Joanne Shaw Taylor Has 'Change Of Heart' With New Video

(Noble) Renowned blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor unveils "Change Of Heart," the final and most personal single from her eagerly anticipated album Heavy Soul, out June 7th via Journeyman Records. Featuring Taylor's expressive vocals and masterful guitar playing, the track is further enriched by its joyful and inspirational lyrics, penned with the help of the legendary songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman, (Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, Willie Nelson, Trisha Yearwood) which explores the vulnerability and courage involved in opening up to love.

"Change of Heart is one of my favourite songs on the album," Joanne shares. "It's about meeting someone who makes you want to risk your heart again, despite past hurts. Beth's lyrical genius really brought the emotion of the song to life."

Produced by the acclaimed Kevin Shirley, Joanne's new album Heavy Soul features a collection of songs that navigate the complexities of love, resilience, and personal transformation, showcasing her signature blend of blues-rock guitar and soulful pop sensibilities. Critics have already praised Taylor for her authenticity and raw talent, with Classic Rock Magazine noting her "rich honeyed marriage of blues-rock guitar and soulful pop sensibilities" and Blues Matters hailing her as "a beacon of authenticity and talent."

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Devil In Me'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Cover Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Heavy Soul' Video To Announce New Album

Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor