Geezer Butler's 'INTO THE VOID: From Birth to Black Sabbath-And Beyond' Coming To Paperback

Music icon Geezer Butler has announced that his autobiography "INTO THE VOID: From Birth to Black Sabbath-And Beyond" is set to be published in trade paperback form on June 18th by Dey Street.

Chipster shared these details about the book: Geezer Butler tells his side of the story-and the story of his life before and after the band's rise to fame and notoriety. With honesty, Butler writes of his childhood in Luftwaffe-battered Birmingham, England, as one of seven in a working-class Irish Catholic family, and his disillusionment with organized religion and class systems in his late teens, which would influence the lyrics and artistic themes that made Black Sabbath a sensation.

From his awakening to the power of music-and his bold decision to change his career path from accountant to bassist-Butler takes readers behind the scenes of Black Sabbath's roots, rise, and struggles. Even longtime fans of the band are bound to learn something fresh and surprising as Geezer himself recounts:

*How in 1968 he formed the Polka Tulk Blues Band with guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward, and vocalist John "Ozzy" Osborne, and forged a revolutionary creative collaboration.

*The origin story of Black Sabbath. By 1969, Polka Tulk had become Earth, but kept getting mistaken for another group with the same name. Geezer suggested an original name, "Black Sabbath," after one of their songs, which

he co-written the lyrics for partly inspired by a nightmare of a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed.

*Notable appearances with Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and The Who, and includes a groundbreaking dedication to creating the rock music equivalent of a horror film, with dark elements of the occult.

*The stories behind Black Sabbath's biggest hits, including War Pigs," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid," and important later years, culminating with their last studio album, reuniting three of the original members, and last live performance on February 4, 2017, in Birmingham.

Featuring 30 photos from Geezer's personal collection-some never-before-published-INTO THE VOID is both an effusive tribute to one of rock's most exciting bands and an intimate memoir of a trailblazing musician.

