.

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia

Wife shares news of illness
Keavin Wiggins | December 26, 2022

Black Sabbath
Social media capture

Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was diagnosed with pneumonia on Christmas Eve (December 24th, according to a social media post from his wife Gloria.

She shared a photo of Geezer with the caption, "After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said...well, he's positive for being a pain in my arse.

"Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that. #ugh #mypoorhusband #feelbetter #menmaketheworstpatients #geezerbutler".

Black Sabbath Music and Merch

News > Black Sabbath

