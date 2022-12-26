Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia

Wife shares news of illness

Social media capture

Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was diagnosed with pneumonia on Christmas Eve (December 24th, according to a social media post from his wife Gloria.

She shared a photo of Geezer with the caption, "After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said...well, he's positive for being a pain in my arse.

"Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that. #ugh #mypoorhusband #feelbetter #menmaketheworstpatients #geezerbutler".

Related Stories

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)

Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary

Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon

Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release

Black Sabbath Music and Merch

News > Black Sabbath