Wife shares news of illness
Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was diagnosed with pneumonia on Christmas Eve (December 24th, according to a social media post from his wife Gloria.
She shared a photo of Geezer with the caption, "After day 1 at Dr with my husband & was told he was negative for flu, Covid, strep & tonsillitis; I said...well, he's positive for being a pain in my arse.
"Day 2 at Dr, he was told he has pneumonia. Although, still positive for being a pain; I now feel guilty for thinking that. #ugh #mypoorhusband #feelbetter #menmaketheworstpatients #geezerbutler".
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath (2022 In Review)
Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary
Black Sabbath Iron Man Lager Coming Soon
Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia
Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover
Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set
Paul Rodgers In The Studio For Free's Heartbreaker 50th Anniversary
David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)