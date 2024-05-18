The Band Camino Surprise Fans With 'Bruises' EP

() Nashville-based trio, The Band Camino have surprised fans with the release of a brand new EP entitled "Bruises". The EP is highlighted by their new single "Nostalgia," which debuted on SiriusXM's ALT Nation "Advanced Placement" earlier this week.

Commenting on the EP, The Band CAMINO explained, "Fresh starts are hard to come by when you've been a band for 9 years and almost all of your 20's, but this release truly feels like one. Honestly for a while it felt like we were chasing something. Having a fan base and any amount of success puts this pressure on your art and it's easy to start chasing and predicting what you think people are going to like. But in this next chapter we've decided we aren't chasing anything at all - just expressing. Making something you connect with is far more fulfilling and the only reason we found our footing as a band in the first place. Just know we feel these songs in our bones and we have a feeling someone out there will too."

"Making these songs and this EP brought us together in a way we haven't felt in a long time honestly," they add. "We took the process back to the place we started as a band and wrote and arranged the songs in a live rehearsal setting to truly create them together with instruments in our hands. Making music in 2024 has mostly turned into sitting in front of a computer, so we really put in effort to make music with no computers in sight until it was time to hit the studio with a fully-fleshed out arrangement. We tracked everything live as a band and left the takes as raw as we could. Our live show has always been what we're most proud of, so we really just wanted to capture that in these recordings and not over complicate or overproduce anything. A touch more humanness, imperfectly perfect." Check it out here.

Earlier this week, the trio announced The Taking Shape Tour, which will see the band headlining shows across the U.S. this summer with direct support from Knox. The dates kick off at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA on July 8 and run through early August .

The Taking Shape Tour (dates/venues below):

July 8 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

July 11 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

July 12 - Costa Mesa, CA - Orange County Fair*

July 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 16 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

July 18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

July 19 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

July 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

July 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

July 25 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

July 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

July 29 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

July 31 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

August 3 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte - SOLD OUT

August 4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte - NEW DATE ADDED

*Knox not providing support

Related Stories

The Band Camino Release 'Last Man In The World' Lyric Video

The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

News > The Band Camino