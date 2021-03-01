.

The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

The Band Camino have released a music video for their brand new single "1 Last Cigarette", which is the follow-up to their previous single "Roses," and their collaboration with Chelsea Cutler called "Crying Over You."

Spencer Stewart (vocals, guitar) had this to say about the new single, "I could tell you this song is about how using alcohol as a coping mechanism perpetuates already unhealthy habits, or use it as a social commentary on youth party culture, but really it's just about getting drunk and losing my keys."

"1 Last Cigarette" is billed as a preview to the group's forthcoming full length album, which is expected to be released later this year. Watch the video below:


Related Stories


The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

News > The Band Camino

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming- Black Sabbath Share Rarity- Original Foo Fighter Returns- more

Reviews

MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold

Battle of the Band: Dio

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022

Rick Astley Explains His Love Of Slipknot

The Who Stream Unreleased Demos From Expanded Reissue

Geoff Downes Hopes To Finish Unreleased John Wetton Tracks

R.E.M. In The Studio For 'Out Of Time' 30th Anniversary

The Psychedelic Furs Share 'Wrong Train' Video

The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

Singled Out: The Gama Sennin's I Kill You