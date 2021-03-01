The Band Camino Give Fans '1 Last Cigarette' With New Video

The Band Camino have released a music video for their brand new single "1 Last Cigarette", which is the follow-up to their previous single "Roses," and their collaboration with Chelsea Cutler called "Crying Over You."

Spencer Stewart (vocals, guitar) had this to say about the new single, "I could tell you this song is about how using alcohol as a coping mechanism perpetuates already unhealthy habits, or use it as a social commentary on youth party culture, but really it's just about getting drunk and losing my keys."

"1 Last Cigarette" is billed as a preview to the group's forthcoming full length album, which is expected to be released later this year. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > The Band Camino



