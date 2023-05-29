The Band Camino Release 'Last Man In The World' Lyric Video

(Elektra) The Band Camino returns with another sharp, hard-hitting single - "Last Man In The World". Complete with upbeat guitar riffs and incisive lyrics about salvaging a relationship, the new song is a lively, stadium-ready anthem that adds to the group's already-impressive discography.
"Last Man In The World" arrives on the heels of The Band CAMINO's latest single releases "What Am I Missing?" and "Told You So," which highlight their infectious, unguarded, and booming guitar-driven pop sound that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
In 2022, the three-piece completely sold out their spring U.S. headline run and played their biggest headline show to date at The Factory in Dallas. Renowned as a live sensation for their captivating, high-impact performances, the band will also wrap their European tour this evening in London. Later this summer, the Nashville by-way-of Memphis band will return to their home-state for a much-anticipated performance at Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 17.
The Band CAMINO is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their next project with Elektra.
