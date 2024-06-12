Godsmack's Faceless Coming To Vinyl For First Time

UMe have announced that they will be releasing Godsmack's third studio album "Faceless" on vinyl for the very first time. They shared [the album] features the #1 rock hits "I Stand Alone" and "Straight Out Of Line." Giving Godsmack their first #1 Album, it has become a fan favorite and rock staple over the years.
Presented here with exceptional remastered audio and debuting on 2LP 45rpm vinyl, Faceless has now become the high-fidelity treasure every fan has wanted since its debut.
In addition to classic black vinyl, the album will be released on limited edition marble vinyl as an online exclusive. A wide release of the vinyl will come on August 9th, but both pressings are available for pre-order now online here..
Faceless Tracklist
Side A
Straight Out Of Line
Faceless
Changes
Side B
Make Me Believe
I Stand Alone
Re-Align
Side C
I F***ing Hate You
Releasing the Demons
Dead And Broken
Side D
I Am
The Awakening
Serenity
