Ozzy Osbourne Nervous About Rock Hall Induction

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist in October and he and his family discussed his nervousness over the acceptance speech on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast.

He was previously inducted as a member of Black Sabbath. During the episode, his son Jack mentioned the upcoming solo induction and Ozzy suggested that he should "start rehearse the **** speech now, I'll **** it up." His daughter Kelly then added, "for those listening, one of my father's least favorite things in the world to do it give a speech and I get it. Is not a fun thing."

Jack then made the suggestion that they Ozzy could get British comedian Ricky Gervais to appear on his behalf. Jack joked, "you know who you should do, get to do your speech, Ricky Gervais, he's great at awards ceremonies. Wouldn't that be amazing, it you just came out with Ricky Gervais and he just gave your speech for you and you were just like yep." Sharon added, "yep he's right, he's got it."

Here is the synopsis for the full episode (streaming below): This week, Kelly took baby Sid to his first rock concert ... in Vegas baby. The family also dives into a lively discussion of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, sharing their favorite acts and surprises from the event. Oh, also, Ozzy was inducted to the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame ... again! This time, for his solo career. Then, get ready for some laughter and chills as they revisit iconic moments from "The Osbournes'' TV show, reflecting on their Hollywood adventures, from thrilling to eerie encounters. And Sharon has some hot takes on The Roast of Tom Brady and how Kim Kardashian might have taken the most flack.

Related Stories

Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock Hall Induction News

Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024

News > Ozzy Osbourne