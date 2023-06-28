Greta Van Fleet Talk 'The Falling Sky'

(b2) Greta Van Fleet sit down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new song "The Falling Sky," the sound behind their new album 'Starcatcher,' and what it was like to work with producer Dave Cobb. They sent over the following excerpts:



Greta Van Fleet Talks To Apple Music About New Song "The Falling Sky".... Sam: This is a riff that has existed over many years. Is that right, Daniel?



Danny: It has, it's gone through a lot of different phases and changes as it's evolved.You know what's really funny is, I think I am the only one that kept my part the exact same.



Sam: Yeah. Jake had this riff and it was that riff maybe two or three years ago, I think he called it "Fire on This Land" or something like that. And we kind of ran with it and the whole idea was to kind of feature a harmonica solo in there because that's something Jake's always wanted to do, and we'd never had an actual excuse to do it. So that was almost like the purpose of that track, to be a straight ahead rocker and kind of feature that piece. But then he ended up changing the tuning, we changed the keys, and most importantly we added some bass chords on the choruses, at the very end of creating the song. It was the most random change, but it really created something that was more musical.



Greta Van Fleet Talks To Apple Music About The Sound Behind Their New Album 'Starcatcher'...



Danny: I think one of the interesting vocabulary words we've thrown around around this album cycle is psychedelia. Honestly, it wasn't one that we were consciously thinking about while creating it, but a lot of people have had that feedback, and sitting back and acknowledging that, yeah, actually, they're kind of right.



Sam: We end up touring and playing the same material over and over. So then when you get us in a studio, or in our cabin outside of Nashville. It's just, creativity is just oozing and everybody has all these ideas. So I guess you kind of said it yourself, we kind of inspire each other and we don't really have to decide to push ourselves, because we're kind of nudging each other as we're chugging along.



Greta Van Fleet Talks To Apple Music About Working With Producer Dave Cobb...



Sam: We love working with Dave. It's a really beautiful connection. I think he knows how to capture us at our most relaxed, almost catching us off guard, kind of tricking us into thinking that we're not recording an album. We'll go out to dinner after working all day and then drink some wine and come back and then we're all really relaxed, and throwing around new ideas, and we just roll with those things because that's one of the things we want to capture on "Starcatcher" is essentially us creating the music in real time. So a lot of what you hear is take two, take three.

Listen to full episode anytime on-demand on Apple Music here.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'The Falling Sky'

Greta Van Fleet Stream Debut Live Performance Of 'Farewell For Now'

Greta Van Fleet Release New Starcatcher Single Farewell For Now

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Thread' Debut Live Performance

News > Greta Van Fleet