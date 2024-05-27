Metallica Live Debut Their Longest Song Ever

Metallica broke out a very special surprise for fans at the Munich stop of their M72 World Tour on Sunday night (May 26th), where they treated fans to the live debut of the longest song they have ever recorded.
The epic track "Inamorata" clocks in at 11 minutes and 10 seconds on the band's 2023 album "72 Seasons" and Metallica frontman James Hetfield told the crowd, "This song we have never ever played live before."
He added: "In our band we don't recognize the word 'mistake.' Because there are no mistakes - there's just unique moments that happen, alright? That's what we need to tell ourselves. ...... This is one of my favorites, alright? So I'm gonna like it!"
Apart from "Inamorata", the show also included the tour debut of "Hit The Lights", and the Budgie classic "Breadfan," according to UCR's Martin Kielty. Watch fan shot footage and see the full setlist at UCR. Fans can pre-order the official recording from the show via Metallica.com.
