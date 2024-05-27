Van Halen Previously Unreleased Live Show Part Of 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Reissue

Van Halen's hit 1991 album "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" has been expanded for a special reissue that will include a previously unreleased concert recording and alternate versions of two tracks.

Rhino Records will be releasing the new expanded edition on July 12th and is offering an exclusive bundle on their webstore that will include 2 vinyl LPs, 2 CDs, Blue-Ray, as well as the 7" singles bundle. It can be pre-ordered here.

The label shared these details: THE EXPANDED EDITION includes previously unreleased alternate versions of "Right Now" and "The Dream Is Over." The main attraction, however, has to be the previously unreleased concert footage from Van Halen's December 4, 1991, performance in Dallas. Captured during the "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge Tour," this electrifying show is a powerful example of Van Halen's unparalleled stage presence.

The show's setlist mixes new songs ("Judgement Day" and "Poundcake") with songs from 5150 and OU812 ("Best Of Both Worlds" and "Finish What Ya Started"). The band also played "Panama," a hit from its time with singer David Lee Roth, plus two of Hagar's hits, "I Can't Drive 55" and "There's Only One Way To Rock."

In addition, the Blu-ray includes the official music videos for "Poundcake," "Runaround," "Right Now," and "Top Of The World." Finally, the remastered album is included in the set as a double LP, featuring an etching of the Van Halen logo on the fourth side.

The four 7" singles include "Poundcake" / "Pleasure Dome," "Top Of The World" / "In 'N' Out," "Right Now" (Organ Version) / "Man On A Mission," and "Right Now" (Guitar Version) / "The Dream Is Over" (Instrumental Version).

CD1: ORIGINAL ALBUM (REMASTERED)

1. POUNDCAKE (REMASTERED)

2. JUDEMENT DAY (REMASTERED)

3. SPANKED (REMASTERED)

4. RUNAROUND (REMASTERED)

5. PLEASURE DOME (REMASTERED)

6. IN 'N' OUT (REMASTERED)

7. MAN ON A MISSION (REMASTERED)

8. THE DREAM IS OVER (REMASTERED)

9. RIGHT NOW (REMASTERED)

10. 316 (REMASTERED)

11. TOP OF THE WORLD (REMASTERED)

CD2: RARITIES & LIVE AT WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91

1. RIGHT NOW (ORGAN VERSION) [SINGLE MIX]

2. THE DREAM IS OVER (INSTRUMENTAL VERSION)*

3. RIGHT NOW (GUITAR VERSION) [SINGLE MIX]*

4. POUNDCAKE (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

5. JUDGEMENT DAY (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

6. THERE'S ONLY ONE WAY TO ROCK (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX,12/4/91)*

7. RUNAROUND (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

8. WHY CAN'T THIS BE LOVE (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

9. PANAMA (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

10. A APOLITICAL BLUES (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

11. FINISH WHAT YA STARTED (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

12. I CAN'T DRIVE 55 (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

13. BEST OF BOTH WORLDS (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

14. TOP OF THE WORLD (LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET,DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91)*

*Previously Unreleased

BLU-RAY

1. LIVE AT THE WESTEND MARKET, DALLAS, TX, 12/4/91

POUNDCAKE

JUDGEMENT DAY

ONE WAY TO ROCK

RUNAROUND

WHY CAN'T THIS BE LOVE

PANAMA

A APOLITICAL BLUES

FINISH WHAT YA STARTED

I CAN'T DRIVE 55

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

TOP OF THE WORLD

2. POUNDCAKE (PROMO VIDEO)

3. RUNAROUND (PROMO VIDEO)

4. RIGHT NOW (PROMO VIDEO)

5. TOP OF THE WORLD (PROMO VIDEO)

LP:

SIDE A

A1. POUNDCAKE (REMASTERED)

A2. JUDEMENT DAY (REMASTERED)

A3. SPANKED (REMASTERED)

A4. RUNAROUND (REMASTERED)

SIDE B

B1. PLEASURE DOME (REMASTERED)

B2. IN 'N' OUT (REMASTERED)

B3. MAN ON A MISSION (REMASTERED)

SIDE C

C1. THE DREAM IS OVER (REMASTERED)

C2. RIGHT NOW (REMASTERED)

C3. 316 (REMASTERED)

C4. TOP OF THE WORLD (REMASTERED)

SIDE D

D. VAN HALEN LOGO ETCHING

7" Singles:

"Poundcake" / "Pleasure Dome"

"Top Of The World" / "In 'N' Out,"

"Right Now" (Organ Version) / "Man On A Mission"

"Right Now" (Guitar Version) / "The Dream Is Over" (Instrumental Version)

