Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified

Midwest heavy rockers Conquest just released their new album, 'Paradox Vol. 1" and to celebrate we asked Derrick Brumley to tell us about the track "Love Amplified". Here is the story:

So "Love Amplified", what a great track to share. One day in the studio, Mike comes in and plays this cool little hook on the guitar, and it was the opening riff very Van Halen ish to us at the time and maybe a little of ACDC as well.

We messed around with the riffs for an hour or two with some simple chord progressions, with some cool chunks to add to the riff and voila, "Love Amplified" was born.

We were trying to keep it simple, but at the same time have a good drive to the beat of the song. So when Lee got ahold of it, he put his rhythm behind it and gave it that aggressive drum beat, the song came to life.

As always, Robs little melody runs everywhere and gives the song a lot of flavor.

I Came up with the concept lyrically for "Love Amplified" speaking about the guitar and how it was kind of my first love since I was 13 years old.

So in the studio it was a lot of fun putting it together, sometimes the song writes itself, as in this case, it sort of did and created its own feel.

The breakdown in the middle of the lead break was something that we actually pulled from another hook that we were working on and it came to life really, really quick.

The lead break with Mike's solo to me is one of the best on our new record 'Paradox' . Sometimes simplicity wins out. In this case, I think it did with "Love Amplified."

