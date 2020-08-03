The Sword Share New Conquest Of Quarantine Lockdown Video

The Sword have unveiled "Winter's Wolves", which is the second installment of the band's 3-song Conquest Of Quarantine lockdown session.

Frontman JD Cronise had this to say, "The original demo title of this song was 'A Druid's Curse', and the lyrics are in fact intended to be a literal curse. Although it was written in the early 2000's, I find it to be even more relevant today."

Bassist Bryan Richie added, "Envision large plumes of cannabis smoke or get DIY on it and create your own as you listen to this quarantine rendition of our classic track Winter's Wolves.

"It was just as fun and lively as the original version we cranked out in my bedroom some 15 years ago now! Hope y'all enjoy!" Check it out below:





