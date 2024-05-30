Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons

Heart have announced that they have been forced to cancel their planned tour of Europe and the UK this summer because Ann Wilson will be undergoing a medical procedure and will have a six week recovery time.

The band shared the following, "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."

"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."

Ann Wilson shared, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"

The band currently still plans to hit the road mid-summer for a North American tour that will include three Stadium shows with Def Leppard and Journey. See those dates below:

7/30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

8/2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (Def Leppard & Journey)

8/7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON

8/8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

8/10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY

8/11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

8/13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

8/15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

8/16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

8/18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

8/21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

8/23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV

8/24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN

8/27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA

8/28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA

9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

10/2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

10/4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

10/5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

10/8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

10/19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

10/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC

11/14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

11/16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

11/19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

11/21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK

11/22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

11/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

11/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

11/29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

12/3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

12/5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

12/7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

12/9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

12/12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

12/13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Related Stories

Darius Rucker Publishes 'Life's Too Short' Memoir

Alberta Cross Share First Single From Reworked 'The Thief and The Heartbreaker'

Annie Bosko Teams With Dwight Yoakam For 'Heart Burn'

Heartland's 'I Loved Her First' Album and Single Go Platinum

News > Heart