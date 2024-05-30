Heart Cancels Tour For Medical Reasons

Heart have announced that they have been forced to cancel their planned tour of Europe and the UK this summer because Ann Wilson will be undergoing a medical procedure and will have a six week recovery time.
The band shared the following, "We regret to inform you that all upcoming Heart performances in Europe are cancelled. In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the recovery time is six weeks."
"Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Refunds will be available at point of purchase as applicable."
Ann Wilson shared, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"
The band currently still plans to hit the road mid-summer for a North American tour that will include three Stadium shows with Def Leppard and Journey. See those dates below:
7/30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/1 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON
8/2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA (Def Leppard & Journey)
8/7 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, ON
8/8 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC
8/10 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
8/11 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
8/13 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
8/15 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
8/16 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
8/18 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
8/21 - The Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
8/23 - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston, WV
8/24 - Thompson - Boling Arena at Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
8/27 - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
8/28 - The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand - Allentown, PA
9/26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
9/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
10/2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
10/4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
10/8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
10/12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
10/14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
10/19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
10/21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
11/13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC
11/14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
11/16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
11/19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
11/21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK
11/22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
11/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
11/27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
11/29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11/30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
12/3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
12/5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
12/7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena
12/9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
12/12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
12/13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
