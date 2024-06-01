Buffalo Tom Deliver New Album 'Jump Rope'

(TP) Buffalo Tom - pioneers of college / alternative rock - come full circle to celebrate their latest release Jump Rope at The Drake in Amherst, MA where they formed over three decades ago while students at the University of Massachusetts. Jump Rope, is their tenth studio album and released on their own Scrawny Records.

Recorded at Woolly Mammoth Sound, Jump Rope was produced by Dave Minehan and mixed by John Agnello. Earlier this year, the trio shared several singles from the album, beginning with "Helmet" via Brooklyn Vegan, "New Girl Singing" as a "First Listen" on FLOOD Magazine with an accompanying video inspired by Agnes Varda's 1986 film Vagabond; and in April, "Autumn Letter" premiered at Magnet Magazine.

As they have throughout their career, Buffalo Tom has chosen to partner with a photographer for album and single art that best represents the music. For their most current releases, the group was inspired by images from street photographer Mark Cohen's book "True Color." "Based in rural Pennsylvania, Cohen's photographs reflect a rural American melancholy. The absence of any fonts or titles brings more attention to the colors and details of the photo -- like the slightly worn and dirty feet of the adolescent jump roper in the album cover image."

To support Jump Rope, Buffalo Tom will tour across the U.S. this summer before embarking on a European tour this fall. Stream the album here.

June 29 / LOWELL, MA @ The Boarding House

Aug 8 / CHICAGO, IL @ Metro

Aug 10 / OMAHA, NE @ Outlandia Festival

Aug 13/ PIONEERTOWN, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Aug 15 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Aug 17 / SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Independent

Sept 12 / PORTLAND, ME @ The State Theatre^

Sept 13 / PROVIDENCE, RI @ Fete^

Nov 1-3 / BOSTON, MA @ Please Come To Boston#

^ = show w/ Belly

# = Buffalo Tom hosted minifest, further details TBA

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sept 27 / DUBLIN, IE @ Whelan's

Sept 28 / GLASGOW, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Sept 30 / LONDON, UK @ Lafayette **SOLD OUT**

Oct 3 / ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma **SOLD OUT**

Oct 4 / SNEEK, NL @ Het Bolwerk **SOLD OUT**

Oct 5 / EINDHOVEN, NL @ Come As You Are Festival

Oct 7 / COLOGNE, DE @ Luxor

ABOUT BUFFALO TOM

