Buffalo Tom Invite Fans To Please Come To Boston

(Think Press) On the heels of Jump Rope, their tenth studio album released this spring, Buffalo Tom are extending an invite to fans to "Please Come To Boston" the weekend of November 1-3. The three-day festival hosted at the Arts at The Armory in Somerville, Mass. will feature music, arts, comedy, food/wine and literature. Tickets on sale beginning Friday, June 14th.

"Hopefully a recurring autumn event, this is an invitation to travel to New England to see us perform some unique album sets," says Chris Colbourn. "And to discover a bit of what has inspired us these past 40 years since settling down here - hometown neighborhoods, forests and beaches, bars, clubs and restaurants - are the setting and muse for so many of our songs"

Buffalo Tom will perform one full album each date - Let Me Come Over (Friday); Big Red Letter Day (Saturday); and Sleepy Eyed (Sunday) - plus more songs from their 40 year career. Additional daily events will include comedy by Eugene Mirman, and Dave Hill; a reading by Tom Perotta, Bill Janovitz and more; and a special Sunday morning session of Punk Rock Aerobics with Hilken Mancini and Tom Maginnis.

There will be surprise guests and films, plus wine/beer, food trucks and unique Buffalo Tom merch items for sale throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $70 for a one-day pass, and a 3-day VIP pass is $237 and includes a limited edition bundle of commemorative poster, tote bag and hat.

PLEASE COME TO BOSTON SCHEDULE

DAY 1 | FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2024

4:00 PM - Food Truck*

6:30 PM - Comedy by Eugene Mirman

Music Videos and Film

8:30 PM - Buffalo Tom Live Performance (Let Me Come Over)

DAY 2 | SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2024

5:00 PM - Earfull

6:00 PM - Cocktail Hour + Food Truck*

7:00 PM - Comedy by Dave Hill

8:30 PM - Buffalo Tom Live Performance (Big Red Letter Day)

DAY 3 | SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2024

10:00 AM - Punk Rock Aerobics

11:00 AM - Band Q&A

12:00 PM - Brunch Truck*

2:00 PM - Brunch Concert - Buffalo Tom Live Performance (Sleepy Eyed)

*not included in ticket price

Related Stories

Buffalo Tom Deliver New Album 'Jump Rope'

Leon Russell Biography By Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz Coming

News > Buffalo Tom