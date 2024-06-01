Howard Jones Announces 'Live From The O2'

(Hired Gun Media) New wave icon Howard Jones is set to release a stellar new live record. Recorded on March 24th at the O2 Arena in London, Live From The O2 will be released on August 2nd via Cherry Red Records. Howard Jones performed as the special guest of his great friends OMD, with whom he first shared the stage approximately 40 years ago.

Howard's spectacular and vibrant performance that night is captured on the amazing new live recording. Featuring live versions of many of Howard's big hit singles including 'New Song', 'What Is Love?', 'Hide & Seek', 'Pearl In The Shell', 'Like To Get To Know You Well', 'Things Can Only Get Better' plus Howard's cover version of Kajagoogoo's 'Too Shy' accompanied by friend and current band member and former Kajagoogoo band member, Nick Beggs.

LIVE AT THE O2 will be available as a very limited edition recycled color vinyl with full color inner sleeve as well as via standard CD format which includes a 464mm x 348mm pull-out poster featuring the cover shot of Howard performing live at the O2.

Howard Jones and ABC will be hitting stages across North America this summer with special guest Haircut 100. The show will feature a dazzling array of beloved hit songs, sure to delight any 80s alternative music fan. The event is made even more special by the return of Haircut 100, who will be playing to North American audiences for the first time in 40+ years with their original band line-up. Click here for a message/mini-performance from Howard Jones. Jones will be joined onstage by his longtime stellar backing band: Nick Beggs (bass), Robin Boult (guitar), Dan Clarke (keyboards) and Robbie Bronnimann (keyboards and tech). Please see below for the updated confirmed itinerary, with several new dates added due to high ticket demand.

Howard Jones and ABC with Haircut 100 North American tour dates:

AUGUST

14 Redmond, WA Marymoor Live

16 Sandy City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

17 Sandy City, UT Sandy Amphitheater

18 Las Vegas, NV The Theater At Virgin Hotels

20 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

21 Del Mar, CA The Sound

24 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

28 Columbus, OH TempleLive At Columbus Athenaeum

29 Windsor, ON Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

30 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort

31 Cleveland, OH TempleLive At Cleveland Masonic

SEPTEMBER

1 Huntington, NY The Paramount

4 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont

5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

6 Huntington, NY The Paramount

