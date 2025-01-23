ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg

(HGM) Following a wildly successful run of North American tour dates last year, new wave icons ABC are set to return to the United States for more co-headlining tour dates with Howard Jones next month. SiriusXM First Wave DJ Richard Blade will open the show with his world-renowned DJ set. The 2025 tour dates kick off in San Francisco at The Masonic on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, ABC's Martin Fry recently completed his captivating autobiography. "A Lexicon Of Life" is now available in limited supply, and can be ordered here. The book chronicles Fry's humble beginnings in Manchester, his formative years in Sheffield all the way through to mega-stardom with ABC.

ABC's career has been nothing short of spectacular, helping define the 80's with a unique brand of pop that set a new standard for the decade. Their debut album THE LEXICON OF LOVE, released in May 1982, skyrocketed to number one on the UK charts. Showcasing Martin Fry's distinctive, soulful voice with unforgettable hits like "Poison Arrow" and "The Look Of Love" and "All of My Heart". Produced by the legendary Trevor Horn, and voted by many as the best British album of the decade, cementing ABC's place in music history. More hits would follow with subsequent albums BEAUTY STAB, HOW TO BE A ZILLIONAIRE and ALPHABET CITY including "How To Be A Millionaire," "Be Near Me" "Vanity Kills" and "When Smokey Sings". ABC have released nine albums to date with upwards of 20 million albums sold worldwide. In that time ABC's influence has only grown. They continue to thrill audiences globally with their stunning live show.

ABC and Howard Jones with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:

FEBRUARY

6 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

7 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort

8 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues

11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

14 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall

15 Dallas, TX Music Hall At Fair Park

16 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

17 Houston, TX House Of Blues

19 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

20 Waukegan, IL The Genesee

21 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

25 Boston, MA Boch Center Schubert Theater

26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

28 Glenside, PA Keswick Theater

MARCH

2 Glenside, PA Keswick Theater

