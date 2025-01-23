ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg

(HGM) Following a wildly successful run of North American tour dates last year, new wave icons ABC are set to return to the United States for more co-headlining tour dates with Howard Jones next month. SiriusXM First Wave DJ Richard Blade will open the show with his world-renowned DJ set. The 2025 tour dates kick off in San Francisco at The Masonic on Thursday, February 6th.
In other news, ABC's Martin Fry recently completed his captivating autobiography. "A Lexicon Of Life" is now available in limited supply, and can be ordered here. The book chronicles Fry's humble beginnings in Manchester, his formative years in Sheffield all the way through to mega-stardom with ABC.
ABC's career has been nothing short of spectacular, helping define the 80's with a unique brand of pop that set a new standard for the decade. Their debut album THE LEXICON OF LOVE, released in May 1982, skyrocketed to number one on the UK charts. Showcasing Martin Fry's distinctive, soulful voice with unforgettable hits like "Poison Arrow" and "The Look Of Love" and "All of My Heart". Produced by the legendary Trevor Horn, and voted by many as the best British album of the decade, cementing ABC's place in music history. More hits would follow with subsequent albums BEAUTY STAB, HOW TO BE A ZILLIONAIRE and ALPHABET CITY including "How To Be A Millionaire," "Be Near Me" "Vanity Kills" and "When Smokey Sings". ABC have released nine albums to date with upwards of 20 million albums sold worldwide. In that time ABC's influence has only grown. They continue to thrill audiences globally with their stunning live show.
ABC and Howard Jones with Richard Blade 2025 American tour dates:
FEBRUARY
6 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
7 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort
8 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
14 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall
15 Dallas, TX Music Hall At Fair Park
16 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
17 Houston, TX House Of Blues
19 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
20 Waukegan, IL The Genesee
21 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
25 Boston, MA Boch Center Schubert Theater
26 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
27 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
28 Glenside, PA Keswick Theater
MARCH
2 Glenside, PA Keswick Theater
Larkin Poe To Play New Song 'Easy Love Pt. 1' On Jimmy Kimmel
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV
Carrie Underwood To Perform On Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Howard Jones and ABC Announce New Coheadline Tour Leg
Metallica Giving Away NetJets VIP Weekend Trip To M72 Tour Stop- Shinedown's Barry Kerch Cohosting 'Boos, Brews, and BBQ' TV Series- more
Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more
Kenny Chesney Adds Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Tour- more
Bad Bunny Risks His Life While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones- ABC And Howard Jones Launching New U.S. Tour Leg- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Motorhead Kick Off 50th Anniversary Celebrations
Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer
The Beach Boys Mike Love To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Stream Frost's 'Western Atmosphere'
The Alarm Release 'Chimera' Video As Mike Peters Undergoes Lifesaving Transplant
The Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner Lead Sing Us Home Festival Lineup
Wishbone Ash At The BBC 1970-1988 12-Disc Set Coming
Lorraine Lewis Resurrects Femme Fatale and Teaming With Lou Gramm For Bowie Cover